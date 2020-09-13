1/1
Don Gentry
Don Gentry, 73, or Alma died Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 10, 1947, in Mulberry, to the late Clyde and Augusta Gentry. He was a member of First Baptist Church-Van Buren and an avid golfer. He placed 2nd in a State Golf Tournament for Alma High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nita Gentry Smith; two brothers, Darrell Lee Gentry and Clyde Gentry.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; two sons, Mike Gentry and wife Teresa of Blevins, Ark., and Steven Gentry of Cheyenne, Wyo.; twin brother, Ron Gentry and wife Sherri of Van Buren; sister-in-law, Diane Gentry of Hooks, Texas; four grandchildren; Meghan, Tyler, Bailey and River Gentry; and great-grandchild, Chloe Cobb.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
