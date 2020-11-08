Don Horn
Don Allen Horn, 65, of Ozark went to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2020, after a long battle with strokes and a short battle with COVID-19.
Don was born on July 28, 1955, to Bob and Wanda Walker Horn in Ozark. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Chester "Red" Horn and Gussie Taylor Horn, and Clyde and Esther Walker.
Don was a 1973 graduate of Ozark High School. He began working for Cargill at the age of 16, catching turkeys. He worked his way up to maintenance welder and fabricating specialist until his retirement on his 50th birthday in 2005.
Don met his wife Glenda in the spring of 1978 and they were married on June 2, 1978. They bought their first home in Chrisman Addition where they made a home for their first twelve years, then they found their dream home on Pond Creek Road in 1990 where Don built the shop of his dreams.
Don was a perfectionist; he could look at anything and build it. He took great pride in his welding skills and his talent with wood and he made many things over the years for friends and family; fish cookers to knives made of deer horns and old sawblades. Don had a passion for airplanes; he loved to fly. He loved to hang out over at Etna and the airport and their fly-ins, but his biggest passion was fishing and hunting.
After his stroke on April 16, 2007, his whole world changed. He loved to camp with friends in Heber Springs, which became his second home. There, he made a new group of friends who became like family.
Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, Glenda Phillips Horn; his sister, Linda Horn Hufford of Altus; niece, Bridget Paul Langston; great-niece, Lindsey Langston; and great-nephew, Haeven Langston of Jonkoping, Sweden.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery with Reverend Zack Belt officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home of Ozark.
Visitation is 1-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St., Ozark.
Pallbearers will be Clinton, Eric, C.J. and Carter West, Paul and Haeven Langston, Mike and Matthew Dunkel, Tommy Nichols and Dillon Harty.
To leave an online condolence, visit the website: shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
