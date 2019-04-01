Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don Jones Obituary
Don Jones
Don Leroy Jones, 61, of Alma passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. He was a painter and body man for Carco International for 30 years. He was a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee Jones and Woneda (Perryman) Jones; and two brothers, Jimmy Dale Jones and Bobby Don Jones.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Van Buren with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Diane Jones of the home; a daughter, Amanda Parvin of Alma; three sons, Donnie Jones of Van Buren and Christopher and Jakob Jones of Alma; a sister, Donna Ellison of Kibler; two brothers, Billy Ray Jones of Rudy and Terry Jones of Charleston; and 13 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now