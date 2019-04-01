|
Don Jones
Don Leroy Jones, 61, of Alma passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. He was a painter and body man for Carco International for 30 years. He was a lifelong resident of Crawford County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee Jones and Woneda (Perryman) Jones; and two brothers, Jimmy Dale Jones and Bobby Don Jones.
Family-held memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Van Buren with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Diane Jones of the home; a daughter, Amanda Parvin of Alma; three sons, Donnie Jones of Van Buren and Christopher and Jakob Jones of Alma; a sister, Donna Ellison of Kibler; two brothers, Billy Ray Jones of Rudy and Terry Jones of Charleston; and 13 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019