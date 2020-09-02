Don Jones
Don Jones, 72, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Van Buren. He retired from Whirlpool after 26 years of service.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by three brothers, Casey Jones and wife Colene of Van Buren, Jimmy Jones and wife Arlene of Grain Valley, Mo., and Phil Jones and wife Sharon of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
