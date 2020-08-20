Don Miller

Don L. Miller, 81, died Aug. 16, 2020, in Bixby, Okla.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sequoyah Chapel with burial at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.

He is survived by two daughters, Marsha Turner and Brittain Keifer; a son, Gaylon Miller; three sisters, Joan Stephens, June Flute and Bonnie Henson; a brother, Charles Miller; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store