1/
Don Miller
1939 - 2020-08-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Miller
Don L. Miller, 81, died Aug. 16, 2020, in Bixby, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sequoyah Chapel with burial at Akins Cemetery, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.
He is survived by two daughters, Marsha Turner and Brittain Keifer; a son, Gaylon Miller; three sisters, Joan Stephens, June Flute and Bonnie Henson; a brother, Charles Miller; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forever Memories Funeral Services Inc
463505 Highway 101
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-2222
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved