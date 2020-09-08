1/1
Don Perrenoud
Don Perrenoud, 62, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 14, 1957, in Fort Smith. He was an inspector for the State of Arkansas.
He is survived by a daughter, Misty Perrenoud of Oklahoma; two sons, Keith Perrenoud and wife Lori of Elkins and William Perrenoud of Fort Smith; his parents, Reed and Delores Perrenoud of Van Buren; 13 grandchildren, Carson, Madden, Rylan, Kyler, Kennon, Makayla, Kianna, Niko, Kolby, McKenzie, Alexa, William and Lavada; a great-grandchild, Zaden; and his special friend, Kim Oxford of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
