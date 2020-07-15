1/1
Don Ragains
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Ragains
Don Carl Ragains, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Red Oak, Okla., to Frank and Alta Ragains. He retired from Dixie Cup, was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Howard Hill Assembly of God Church. He was proud of his Choctaw Native American heritage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James, Jack and John Ragains.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen of the home; a son, Randy Ragains; a stepson, Gary Hamilton; a grandson, Joshua Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Adalyn Hamilton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Interment of ashes will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To sign his online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved