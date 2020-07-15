Don Ragains
Don Carl Ragains, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Red Oak, Okla., to Frank and Alta Ragains. He retired from Dixie Cup, was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Howard Hill Assembly of God Church. He was proud of his Choctaw Native American heritage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James, Jack and John Ragains.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen of the home; a son, Randy Ragains; a stepson, Gary Hamilton; a grandson, Joshua Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Adalyn Hamilton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Interment of ashes will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
