Don Schoeppey
Don W. Schoeppey, 91, of Pocola died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Tulsa to Lawrence M. and Jane (Bateman) Schoeppey. He was a retired motor winder from Allied Electric and Power and a member of Divine Love Holiness Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; and a son, Donny.
He is survived by a daughter, Delenna Schoeppey of Pocola; two sons, Garry Schoeppey of Pocola and Jimmy Schoeppey and wife Debbie of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial to follow at Dyer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
