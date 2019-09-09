Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Don Sellers


1932 - 2019
Don Sellers Obituary
Don Sellers
Don Sellers, 87, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born July 12, 1932, in Fort Smith to the late John and Julie Sellers. He had worked for Dixie Cup in Fort Smith and retired from the Department of Energy for the State of Arkansas. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Doris of the home; a son, Ricky Sellers and wife Edwina of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Ronaldo Garrett and wife Lacey of Sherwood and Carina Garrett of Fayetteville; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 10, 2019
