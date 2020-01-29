|
|
|
Don Smithson
Don Smithson, 75, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Fleetwood Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two daughters, Gwen Ray of Checotah, Okla., and Janna Philpot of Sallisaw; a son, Greg Smithson of Sallisaw; two sisters, Cheryl Mills and Pam Crutchfield, both of Sallisaw; a brother, Bud Smithson of Sallisaw; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020