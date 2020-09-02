1/1
Don Sullivan
1944 - 2020
Don Sullivan
Donald "Oscar" J. Sullivan, 76, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born July 29, 1944, in Poteau to B.T. "Boss" and Vada (Wise) Sullivan. He was an attorney for many years and a member of the LeFlore County and American Bar Associations. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sybil Sullivan Wagner.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; a son, Thomas Sullivan and wife Andrea of Fayetteville; a daughter, Carrie Emberton and husband Aaron of Tahlequah, Okla.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ella Emberton and Piper and Graydon Sullivan; a sister, Betty Joan Thompson of Poteau; two brothers, Mike Sullivan and Jerry Sullivan, both of Poteau; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Phil McGehee and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will be at Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
