Don Tadlock

Don Tadlock, 86, died Sept. 21, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Spradling Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Verlene; two daughters, Sharon Tadlock and Amy Williams; a brother, Dan Stanley Jr.; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 2-4 p.m.



