Don F. Turner, age 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home in Barling. He was born April 23, 1936, in Wing to Fay and Juanita Turner.

As a teenager, Don participated in sports, specifically track and basketball. He lived in many states, traveling with his father and working on various dam and construction sites. They always came home to Wing, their home place. He had lots of stories to share.

He graduated from Fourche Valley High School and attended Arkansas Tech. He married the love of his life, Sarah, and they were married 64 years. He had 30-plus years of service with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, where he was the maintenance superintendent for District 4, until his early retirement to spend time with his family. He spent many years around rodeos and barrel races with his wife and daughter, and loved every moment of it.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a son, Leo "Buddy" Glenn Turner and wife Barbara of Van Buren; a daughter, Sharon F. Core and husband Kendal of Sperry, Okla.; four grandchildren, Casey and Dustin Turner and Kansas and Kaley Core; and two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Alex Turner.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

His presence will be greatly missed until we unite again.



