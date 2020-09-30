1/1
Don Turner
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Turner
Don F. Turner, age 84, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his home in Barling. He was born April 23, 1936, in Wing to Fay and Juanita Turner.
As a teenager, Don participated in sports, specifically track and basketball. He lived in many states, traveling with his father and working on various dam and construction sites. They always came home to Wing, their home place. He had lots of stories to share.
He graduated from Fourche Valley High School and attended Arkansas Tech. He married the love of his life, Sarah, and they were married 64 years. He had 30-plus years of service with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, where he was the maintenance superintendent for District 4, until his early retirement to spend time with his family. He spent many years around rodeos and barrel races with his wife and daughter, and loved every moment of it.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a son, Leo "Buddy" Glenn Turner and wife Barbara of Van Buren; a daughter, Sharon F. Core and husband Kendal of Sperry, Okla.; four grandchildren, Casey and Dustin Turner and Kansas and Kaley Core; and two great-grandchildren, Corbin and Alex Turner.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
His presence will be greatly missed until we unite again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved