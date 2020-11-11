1/
Donald Allen
Donald Gene Allen, 53, of Muldrow died Nov. 9, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by three daughters, Tasha Day, Erin Westbrook and Magen Valencia; two sons, Christopher and Zachary Allen; his mother, Magline Allen; two sisters, Carolyn Fields and Rita Peterson; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

