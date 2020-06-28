Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Barnes

Donald "Glen" Barnes, 63, of Gore died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Gore.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore with burial at White Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Tamina; five daughters, Cory Barnes, Glena Keathley, Alicia Smith, Samantha Cochran and Bethany Sumpter; a brother, Eddy Barnes; and 12 grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store