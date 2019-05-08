|
Donald Bell
Donald Ray Bell, who resided in Barling, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late Walter Ray Bell and Evelyn Crawford Bell. He was 70 years old.
Don was an automotive core supplier and owner/operator of Don Bell Auto Parts. He was a 1966 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Smith and a 1971 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Don enjoyed going to the Barling Senior Citizen Center and was a member of Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Spradling Baptist Church with Brothers Ron Williamson and Don Bradford officiating. Cremation and services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah (McWilliams) Bell; a daughter, Jessica Freeze and husband Jesse of Van Buren; a son, Aaron Bell and wife Michelle of Mountainburg; two stepsons, James Greb of Tulsa and Justin Greb of Mountainburg; one brother, Rodney Bell of Derby, Kan.; and six grandchildren, Peyton, Abbegayle, JoAnne, Kyle, Ryan and Evan.
Honorary pallbearers are David Benson, Wayne Grober, Steve Hobbs, Jerry Hobbs, Tom Reding, Don Tadlock and John Bernardo.
The family will visit with friends in the fellowship hall at the church following the memorial service.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019