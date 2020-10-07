Donald Bolton
Donald Clinton Bolton, 81, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was the retired owner of Bolton Auto Sales, a member of Northside United Pentecostal Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Jessie Bolton Sr.; and a brother, Bobby Bolton.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Schroeder of Rogers and Misty Bolton-Samuels and husband Malachi of Farmington; four brothers, Lee Bolton Jr., Harold Bolton and wife Joyce, Jerry Bolton and wife Connie and B.J. Bolton and wife Liana; two sisters, Carolyn Myers and Melinda Ramey and husband Steve; two grandchildren, Loren and Nathan Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Dayton Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
