Donald Brewer
1937 - 2020
Donald Gene Brewer, 83, of Alma passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born March 16, 1937, in Joplin, Mo., to John and Goldie (Ackerson) Brewer. He worked in the grocery business and later became a country music producer. He was an avid fisherman and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly Jo Brewer; and four brothers, Bobby, Fred, Roger and Gary Brewer.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin LeClercq and husband David of Alma; a stepdaughter, Sheila Creech; five grandchildren, Brandy Patrick, Quinton LeClercq, Nicole LaCour, Andy Creech and Jacob Creech; and four great-grandchildren, Alicyn Patrick, Paisleigh Patrick, Joshia Patrick and Jack LaCour.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
