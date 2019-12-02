Home

Donald Caffey Obituary
Donald Caffey
Donald Earl Caffey, 71, of died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tulsa.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Lue; three sons, Don Caffey of Cowlington, Okla., Joe Caffey of Sallisaw and Brent Caffey of Glenpool, Okla.; and two sisters, Joyce Forrester of Sand Springs, Okla., and Janet Barbee of Claremore, Okla.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 3, 2019
