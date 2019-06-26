Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Campbell Obituary
Donald Campbell
Donald Campbell, 57, of Altus, formerly of Hackett, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Pine Bluff to the late William and Nora Campbell. He retired from Baldor, coached little league football in Hackett and was the voice of the Hackett Hornets football team.
He is survived by two daughters, Heather Branch of Crystal Springs, Miss., and LeAnn Wright of Richland, Miss.; two sons, Joshua Wright of Mena and Kyle Campbell of Altus; a brother, Michael Campbell of Hackett; and 14 grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now