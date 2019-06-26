|
Donald Campbell
Donald Campbell, 57, of Altus, formerly of Hackett, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Pine Bluff to the late William and Nora Campbell. He retired from Baldor, coached little league football in Hackett and was the voice of the Hackett Hornets football team.
He is survived by two daughters, Heather Branch of Crystal Springs, Miss., and LeAnn Wright of Richland, Miss.; two sons, Joshua Wright of Mena and Kyle Campbell of Altus; a brother, Michael Campbell of Hackett; and 14 grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019