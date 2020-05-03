|
|
Donald Cholcher
Donald Lee Cholcher, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Methodist Village. He was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Goose Creek, Texas, later known as Baytown, to the late Herman and Ruth Cholcher.
Don, an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer came to Fort Smith in 1959 to teach at First Lutheran School where he spent nine blessed years teaching and coaching basketball for the third through ninth grades. His early years in Fort Smith were spent playing baseball and slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball. As a member of the Falstaff Slow-Pitch team, he traveled to many tournaments and was inducted into the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame in 2002. After working at Baldor Electric Co. for 34 years, he retired in 2002 to pursue his many hobbies. He was a lifelong member of Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, serving First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith in many ways. His love of singing led him to sing in the church choir for 57 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma J. Cholcher; two sons, Father Jonathan Herman Cholcher (Diane) and David William Cholcher (Matt Vermedahl); and three grandchildren, Moriah Hastings (David) and Christian and Daniel Cholcher.
Family graveside committal service will be celebrated Thursday, May 7 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time at First Lutheran Church. Services have entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Bernie Parsons, Don Schaap, Kurt Griesse, Roy Loris, Randy Coleman and Mark Barr.
Honorary pallbearers are his brothers–in-law, Roger, Dennis and Doug Hartner, Lou Fellwock, Bob Lindow, Fred Cousins, Bob Uhrig and John Paul North.
Memorials donations may be made to First Lutheran Church Window Restoration Fund, 1115 N. D St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020