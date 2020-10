Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Cotner Jr.

Donald "D.C." Cotner, 61, of Fort Smith died Oct. 2, 2020, in Pine Bluff.

Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Dumas.

He is survived by a daughter, Christina Ewin; and two sisters, Donna Jones and Melanie Cotner.



