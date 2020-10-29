Donald Crockett
Donald Eugene Crockett, 81, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 11, 1939, to Nathan and Hazel Crockett of Arkoma.
He retired from the 188th Air National Guard in Fort Smith after 38 years of service. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, spending time at his cabin with his boys and attending jail service ministries.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard Crockett of Arkoma; and two sisters, Pat Dodson and Gail Vaughn, both of Arkoma.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Crockett of the home; a son, Tony Crockett and wife Janet of Fort Smith; a daughter, Teresa Hart and husband Dennis of Fort Smith; two sisters, Linda Martin of Wister and Carol Ray and husband Paul of Van Buren; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Tony and Andrew Crockett, Doug and Justin Dedmon, Jeremy and Joseph Hart and Nathan Staton.
Honorary pallbearers are William Clark, Bill Clark, Dana Adams, Darrell Elliott and his friends at the 188th Wing.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.