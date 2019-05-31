|
|
Donald Davis
Donald Duane Davis, was born Feb. 23, 1934, in the Nicodemus community, near Siloam Springs, to Gordon Davis and Sibyl McClain Davis. Don left this life May 28, 2019, at his farm in the Minnow Creek community near Lamar.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dean Davis; and his sister, Patricia "Pat" Davis Pike.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lou Nell McCraw Davis; his son, Danny Davis and wife Suzanne; and his three daughters, Camille Davis Langford and husband Robert, Katie Davis Conley and husband Jon and Amy Davis Bruce and husband Cole. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eli Langford and his wife Shayla, Jake Davis, Emmy Davis Rogers and her husband Josh, Silas Langford, Savannah Conley, Sadie Langford and Polly Kate Conley; one great-granddaughter, Lily Langford; two sisters, Jeanne Davis Reading and Bettye Davis Savage Brenner; as well as a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
Don was the youngest of five children, who each went to elementary school in a one-room school house in the Nicodemus community that was built on the land that his dad, Gordon, had donated. The church was also built on that same land. Don remembered the family walking through their pasture up the hill to church and when a big snow came like it used to do, it was quite a ride when his dad would pull him up the hill in a scoop shovel.
Don graduated from high school at Siloam Springs and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He spent his working career in the agriculture industry; first in poultry production in northwest Arkansas and then in sales at Allied Agriculture Industries. He liked nothing better than visiting with customers and made lasting friends across the United States. At the same time, he was always moonlighting by working on his own farm. Neighbors once offered to buy him a new and better muffler for his loud tractor that was keeping them awake because Don was feeding range turkeys in the middle of the night.
Forty-five years ago, Don and Lou Nell and their family moved away from their homes and lifelong friends in Rogers and Decatur to their cattle and poultry farm on Minnow Creek, near Lamar, where they were blessed with enjoying all the activities and the raising of their four children and loving their church, friends and neighbors. Don faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon for many years and was a founding member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church in Lamar.
Don had many gifts and talents, but without a doubt, his greatest contribution wasin the lives of people young and old who he so easily greeted, laughed and joked and worked with, all while treating each one with the honor and respect they deserved. Don had a heart full of love and shared it with hundreds of folks, often simply through a genuine, heartfelt smile.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Cabin Creek Baptist Church in Lamar with the Revs. Gary Blair and Lynn Garmroth officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Hawkins Cemetery in Parks, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Eli Langford, Jake Davis, Silas Langford, Mike McCarley, Rick McCarley and Darrell Wheeler.
Honorary pallbearers are Harry Tilley, Randy Barmore and Lawrence Richards.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019