Donald Dickey
Donald Odell Dickey, 79, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. Knowing he was a child of God and surrounded by family, he peacefully entered the gates of heaven. Don grew up in Fort Smith, attending First United Methodist Church. He graduated from Fort Smith High School, class of 1959, attended Oklahoma State University and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1965. Don was well-known for being a business owner in Arkansas, Missouri and Colorodo; he was thought to be a pioneer in the wood truss industry. Don's love for Christ and his family was immense. He and Kathy had a loving marriage for 59 years. Don was known for his kind heart, giving spirit, love of music and dancing. He never met a stranger and always talked and treated everyone with love and respect. Don was an active member of Community Bible Church. He loved his friends, many of over 60-plus years. He was part of The Rail Gang, Sons of Barnabas, Knights of the Village Inn Roundtable, Class of '59, Covenant bible study and Community Bible Home groups. He enjoyed volunteering at the Sack Lunch Program and being at his vacation home on Greers Ferry Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Arthur Odell Dickey; and a sister, Jeannie Blaylock.
He is survived by the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Dickey; a son, Dean Odell Dickey and wife Brenda of Lead Hill; and two daughters, Paige Ingram and husband Jim of Fort Smith and Kiann Robinson of Grapevine, Texas. His grandchildren, Jeb Dickey, MacLeod Dickey and wife Crystal, Gavin Dickey, Zach Ingram and wife Hannah, Brecken Ingram, Jake Ingram, Logan Tolliver, and Jett Tolliver were a source of pride and joy. He felt honored to be active with his two great-grandchildren, Eli and Sam Odell; and a nephew, Richard "Dick" Renfro and wife Donna of Wichita, Kan.
Private family memorial service is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. To celebrate Don's life, join a live stream of the service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 online at www.CommunityChurch.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Sack Lunch Program, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from May 22 to May 25, 2020