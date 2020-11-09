1/1
Donald Dobbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Dobbs
Donald "Dobber" R. Dobbs, 81, a longtime resident of Sallisaw, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Sallisaw to William "Fate" Dobbs and Bernice Dobbs.
He worked for several companies as an electrician and owned and managed Gibble Gas Service Station, Moon's Burger Hut, Griffins Restaurant and Ed's Truck Stop, all in Sallisaw. He also owned Broken Arrow Smoke Shop in Muldrow, and while working with his great friend and manager, Dawn Dake of Muldrow, retired from there. He loved visiting and talking to people and deeply loved his family. His hobbies included old cars and collecting antique clocks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Beaty; a brother, Bill Dobbs; his father- and mother-in-law, Art and Willie Davis; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; a son, Steve Dobbs and Tami of Broken Arrow, Okla., and sons Chris and Eddie; a daughter, Donna K. Evans and Mike of Sallisaw and daughter Michaela "K.T."; a son, Berry Dobbs and Krista of Edmond, Okla., and sons Caleb and Jacob; and a sister, Linda E. Dobbs of Tulsa.
Memorial celebration of Dobber's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Honorary pallbearers include Chris Dobbs, Eddie Dobbs, Caleb Dobbs, Michaela Evans, Jacob Dobbs and Junior O'Neil.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent & Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Agent & Mallory Martin Funeral Home formerly Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved