Donald "Dobber" R. Dobbs, 81, a longtime resident of Sallisaw, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Sallisaw to William "Fate" Dobbs and Bernice Dobbs.

He worked for several companies as an electrician and owned and managed Gibble Gas Service Station, Moon's Burger Hut, Griffins Restaurant and Ed's Truck Stop, all in Sallisaw. He also owned Broken Arrow Smoke Shop in Muldrow, and while working with his great friend and manager, Dawn Dake of Muldrow, retired from there. He loved visiting and talking to people and deeply loved his family. His hobbies included old cars and collecting antique clocks.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Beaty; a brother, Bill Dobbs; his father- and mother-in-law, Art and Willie Davis; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Stephens.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; a son, Steve Dobbs and Tami of Broken Arrow, Okla., and sons Chris and Eddie; a daughter, Donna K. Evans and Mike of Sallisaw and daughter Michaela "K.T."; a son, Berry Dobbs and Krista of Edmond, Okla., and sons Caleb and Jacob; and a sister, Linda E. Dobbs of Tulsa.

Memorial celebration of Dobber's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel.

Honorary pallbearers include Chris Dobbs, Eddie Dobbs, Caleb Dobbs, Michaela Evans, Jacob Dobbs and Junior O'Neil.



