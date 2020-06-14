Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Friddle

Donald Ray Friddle, 76, of Magazine died Saturday, June 16, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rana Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Deborah Koch and Katrina Powell; and a sister, Darlene Becker.

Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store