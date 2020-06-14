Donald Friddle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Friddle
Donald Ray Friddle, 76, of Magazine died Saturday, June 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rana Cemetery, near Magazine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Deborah Koch and Katrina Powell; and a sister, Darlene Becker.
Viewing will be 1-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rana Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved