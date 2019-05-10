|
Donald Hart
Donald Ray Hart left this world on May 9, 2019, in the comfort of his own home in his favorite recliner, just three days short of his 77th birthday. He was born in Fort Smith to Henry Bernard Hart and his wife Arngie Lee Brewer Hart on May 12, 1942. His humble upbringing was on a family farm in the area of Fort Smith known as "Southtown." His large, close-knit family was raised on hard work, strong discipline, a love for each other and, most importantly, a love for God. After Don graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1960, he served in the Air Force Reserves. In the years after, he worked various jobs to support his wife and daughter, but the occupation he took the most pride in was serving as a firefighter for the City of Fort Smith. He started as a pipeman but worked his way up the ranks to the position of captain, before retiring after 29 years of service. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing guitar and singing, studying his bible and spending time with his family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Maxie Beth Hood Hart.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Lucille; his daughter, Beth Sorrells and husband Jamie of Russellville; his grandchildren, Vandy Moore and husband Keith, Melanie Cooke and husband David and Jackson Ray Sorrells; two great-granddaughters, Nellie and Lindy Moore and a namesake to arrive in September, Ray Cooke; stepchildren, Diana Rosagllio, Billy Ray Smith, Robert E. Smith, Dottie Taylor and Mary Stefano; siblings, Norma Shaffer and husband Bill, Berna Dean Inklebarger and husband Bill, Gail Burnett, Larry Hart and wife Seleta and Randy Hart and wife Susan; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. David Moon and Paul Walker. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be David Cooke, Ken Inklebarger, Jeffrey Millican, Keith Moore, Jackson Sorrells, Jamie Sorrells and Adam Spicer.
Honorary pllbearers are members of the Fort Smith Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 2222, Little Rock, AR 72203.
Published in Times Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019