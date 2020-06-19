Donald Heathman Jr.
Donald Robert Heathman Jr., 71, of Booneville passed from this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born Feb. 24, 1949, in Strong City, Kan., to Donald Robert Heathman Sr. and Doris Louise (Herr) Heathman.
He retired from the maintenance department at Cargill in Booneville. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling, competitive shooting, reloading ammunition, his fur babies and tinkering around the house, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Sarah Jane Heathman.
He is survived by his wife, Robin of the home; two daughters, Lisa Cozad (Paul) of Danville and Maria Goode of Grand Prairie, Texas; a stepdaughter, Tricia Huddleston of Booneville; a stepson, Benjamin Ransom of Booneville; two sisters, Joyce Wallace (Carl) of Pryor, Okla., and Patricia Richardson (Larry) of Sugar Grove; a halfbrother, Dick Ward (Korla) of Canyon City, Colo.; six grandchildren, Donald III, Steven, Bailey, Robert, Jayden and Jazmine; two great-grandchildren, Makynlee and Dakota; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.