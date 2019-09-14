|
|
Donald Ingram
Donald Wayne Ingram, 74, of Bonanza departed this life Aug. 23, 2019, to be reunited with his family members and loved ones who had gone on before him. He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife, three children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren along with a large family and many friends who will grieve his loss and celebrate his freedom from pain and suffering.
Don was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Louisiana, Mo., to Wayne and Dorothy Lee Francis Ingram. After graduating from high school, he married Christine Hamlett in 1964 and to this union was born one child, Steve Dieckmann. Don joined the Army in 1968 and shortly thereafter was honorably discharged in June of 1968 due to a medical condition. Oct. 8, 1971, he married Linda Sue Cooper of Hannibal, Mo., and together they had one daughter, Tatia Renee, and a son, Tyson Wade. Linda passed away in 1997. June 16, 2000, he married Carolyn McCray with whom he had recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He never met a stranger and was always the first to help a friend or family member in need. He was an entrepreneur who enjoyed buying, trading and selling firewood and most everything. Some of his favorite things to barter were corn, watermelon, potato chips and native stone. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and could make anything out of wood. He made cedar chests, jewelry boxes, antique miniature cars and many other things. He once made and sold over three hundred bird houses to finance a spring break trip to New Orleans for his wife, two children and sister-in-law. When he first met Linda, he raced stock cars and was proud of the many trophies he had acquired. He loved to laugh, joke and have a good time, but most of all he loved his family. It would be difficult to find a better man than Don.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his son, Steve and wife Angie, along with their six children and two grandchildren; his daughter, Tatia Oliver and husband Joe and her three children, Madison Pitts Sketas and husband Greg, Joseph Oliver and Melissa and Zachary Oliver and Taylor; his youngest son, Tyson and wife Misty, along with their children, Logan and Emma Ingram; stepdaughters, Tracy Turnbough, Angela Phillips, Joanne Sheppard and Bobby Willhite; brother, Jerry Ingram; sisters, Wilma Jones, Nellie Taylor, Pat Miller and husband Jim; sisters-in-law, Gayle Gill, Billie Stockwell, Ruby Carr and Maryann Tate; brother-in-law, Kenneth Williams; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and many sisters and brothers-in-law who will greatly miss him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Dorothy Ingram; his brothers, Tommy and Jackie Ingra;m and his wife, Linda Sue Cooper Ingram.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019