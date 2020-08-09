1/1
Donald Jacobs
Donald Ray Jacobs, 62, passed away Aug. 5, 2020. He was born March 24, 1958, in Mulberry, to Billy Vaughn and Mary Faubus. He was a painter and a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Ronda; his son, Patrick Jacobs of Van Buren; three daughters, Miranda Jacobs of Lavaca, Destiny Jacobs of Lavaca, and Stephanie Jacobs of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Spencer of Cedarville;a brother, Carl Jacobs of Cedarville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel of Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
