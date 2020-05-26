|
Donald James
Donald Ray James, 67, of Roland passed away May 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 13, 1952, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Lois Marie (Ashley) James and Walter Eugene James. He married Margie Lee (Brown) James on Oct. 8, 1969, in Sallisaw. Mr. James was a warehouse manager at Griffins Wholesale Grocery, MBM and Dot Foods.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Margie of the home; a daughter, Kimberly Svendsen and husband Rodney of Muldrow; a son, Michael James and wife Jennifer of Roland; four grandchildren, Shane, Ashley, Dakota and Shaylee Dawn; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alistair, Alaina Marie, Cambren, Jackson and Lincoln; four brothers, David James of Sallisaw, Lloyd James of Van Buren and John Paul James and Dewayne James, both of Roland; a sister, Pat Jones of Muldrow; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 at the home of Rod and Kim Svendsen in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service. The family requests that people attending the service dress in casual clothing and bring a fishing pole.
Active pallbearers will be Shane Svendsen, Dakota James, Blake Flurry, William James, Tony Jones and John Jones.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020