McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Donald LeRoy


1930 - 2019
Donald LeRoy Obituary
Donald LeRoy
Donald LeRoy, 89, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Huntsville. He was a manager for Jefferson Bus Lines and a an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donnie LeRoy.
Donald is survived by one son, Paul LeRoy of Fayetteville; two daughters, Deanna LeRoy of Fayetteville and Pamela LeRoy of Jenny Lind; and one grandson, Jeffrey Wacker of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 23, 2019
