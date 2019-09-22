|
Donald LeRoy
Donald LeRoy, 89, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Huntsville. He was a manager for Jefferson Bus Lines and a an Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donnie LeRoy.
Donald is survived by one son, Paul LeRoy of Fayetteville; two daughters, Deanna LeRoy of Fayetteville and Pamela LeRoy of Jenny Lind; and one grandson, Jeffrey Wacker of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with interment at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 23, 2019