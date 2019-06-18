|
Donald Marquette
Donald Glenn Marquette, 95, of Fort Smith passed away in his sleep Sunday, June 16, 2019, in hospice. He was born April 29, 1924, in Wheeling, W. Va., to Ira and Marie Marquette. He moved to Fort Smith in 1966 with the love of his life, his wife Shirley Marquette and his children. Don was transferred to Fort Smith by Whirlpool Corp. He was the manager of manufacturing engineering at Whirlpool until his retirement and a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He was a member of many clubs and activities and an avid supporter of the Special Olympics. Don served his country in World War II, serving in the Army Air Force in the Pacific Theater.
He was preceded in death by his son, James "Jimmy" Marquette; and his wife, Shirley Marquette.
He will be buried at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, along with Shirley and Jimmy. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" Marquette and his wife Madeline of Fort Smith; a daughter Lynn Moore and her husband Lee Moore of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Ashley Marquette Graham and her husband Steven of Tyler, Texas, Lauren Marquette and her husband Daniel Balls of Fayetteville, Samantha Curlett and her husband John of Fayetteville, Marq Moore of Bentonville and Jake Moore of Dardanelle; and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Jonathan Graham and Lucas and Jack Curlett.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all loved him and will miss him very much but are consoled by the fact that he is in heaven with his beloved wife, Shirley.
All of the family thanks Ashton Place and Hearts of Hospice for the loving care and respect shown to Don during his life. It will be remiss not to recognize his friend and caregiver, Geri Abrams, and thank her for the love and affection she showed him during the last years of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bost Foundation, 5812 Remington Circle, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019