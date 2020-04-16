|
|
Donald McAdoo
Donald Ray McAdoo, 72, of Canton, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Dyer to Lloyd Ray and Mary Ethel Davis McAdoo. The family moved to Mesquite, Texas, where Don graduated from Mesquite High School in 1967. He attended Eastfield College and served in the U.S. Army from 1971-73. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. He adored his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and her husband, Linda and James Humphrey; and a brother, Eddie McAdoo.
He is survived by two sons, Jason McAdoo and fiancée, Tana of Tyler, Texas, and Jerid McAdoo and wife Shelly of Fort Cobb, Okla.; three grandchildren, Taylor McAdoo of Oceanside, Calif., and Tanner and Emily McAdoo of Fort Cobb; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Cash of Bullard, Texas; an uncle and aunt, George and Ruthie McAdoo; a sister-n-law, Debbie McAdoo; two nephews, Gatlin and Cody McAdoo; a niece, Bobbye McAdoo; and numerous other relatives and friends
Private graveside service will be held at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To place an online tribute, go to edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020