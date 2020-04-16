Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McAdoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McAdoo


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald McAdoo Obituary
Donald McAdoo
Donald Ray McAdoo, 72, of Canton, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1947, in Dyer to Lloyd Ray and Mary Ethel Davis McAdoo. The family moved to Mesquite, Texas, where Don graduated from Mesquite High School in 1967. He attended Eastfield College and served in the U.S. Army from 1971-73. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Arkansas Razorbacks. He adored his family and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and her husband, Linda and James Humphrey; and a brother, Eddie McAdoo.
He is survived by two sons, Jason McAdoo and fiancée, Tana of Tyler, Texas, and Jerid McAdoo and wife Shelly of Fort Cobb, Okla.; three grandchildren, Taylor McAdoo of Oceanside, Calif., and Tanner and Emily McAdoo of Fort Cobb; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Cash of Bullard, Texas; an uncle and aunt, George and Ruthie McAdoo; a sister-n-law, Debbie McAdoo; two nephews, Gatlin and Cody McAdoo; a niece, Bobbye McAdoo; and numerous other relatives and friends
Private graveside service will be held at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To place an online tribute, go to edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -