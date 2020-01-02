Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McClane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McClane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald McClane Obituary
Donald McClane
Donald Leon McClane, 96, of Springdale, formerly of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Springdale. He worked at Kay Chair Co. in Van Buren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and a longtime resident of Crawford County. He was a former member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Dean (Hamilton) McClane; his parents, Alex and Edna (Willett) McClane; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by two sons, Donald Wayne McClane of Livermore, Calif., and Ancel Ray McClane of Fayetteville; a sister, Edna Moseley of Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, Boyce McClure of Camden; five grandchildren, Matthew, Ethan and Jason McClane, Christy Ferguson and Stephanie Carlson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -