Donald McClane
Donald Leon McClane, 96, of Springdale, formerly of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Springdale. He worked at Kay Chair Co. in Van Buren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and a longtime resident of Crawford County. He was a former member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Dean (Hamilton) McClane; his parents, Alex and Edna (Willett) McClane; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by two sons, Donald Wayne McClane of Livermore, Calif., and Ancel Ray McClane of Fayetteville; a sister, Edna Moseley of Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, Boyce McClure of Camden; five grandchildren, Matthew, Ethan and Jason McClane, Christy Ferguson and Stephanie Carlson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020