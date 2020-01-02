Home

Donald McClane
Donald Leon McClane, 96, of Springdale, formerly of Van Buren, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Springdale.
Graveside service will be noon Monday at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two sons, Donald McClane of Livermore, Calif., and Ancel McClane; a sister, Edna Moseley of Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, Boyce McClure of Camden; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020
