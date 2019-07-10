|
|
Donald Merritt
Donald Ray Merritt, age 61, of Tulsa died July 7, 2019. He was born April 5, 1958, in Houston Texas to Donald H. Merritt and Katheryn (Romair) Merritt. He was the founder and co-owner of Victory Carpet Cleaning and a longtime member of Victory Church in Tulsa. He enjoyed going to the gym and entertaining his family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Katheryn Penney.
Don is survived by his wife of 28 years, Donna Merritt; daughters, Raquel Smith of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Ashley Yang of Tulsa; seven grandchildren; brother, Ron Merritt of Fort Smith; brother, Dave Merritt of Reedsville, Pa.; sister, Barbara Connolly of Sherman, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Victory Church with interment to follow at Floral Haven Cemetery, under the direction of Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.
Donations may be made in his honor to Little Light House online at www.giveffect.com/checkout/7778; or John 3:16 Mission online at www.john316mission.com.
Published in Times Record on July 11, 2019