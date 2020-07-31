Donald Miller

Donald Ray Naylor, 85, of Heavener died July 30, 2020, in Poteau.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby; two daughters, Brenda Stacy and Carolyn White; a sister, Queta Hamner; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store