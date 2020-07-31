1/
Donald Miller
Donald Ray Naylor, 85, of Heavener died July 30, 2020, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby; two daughters, Brenda Stacy and Carolyn White; a sister, Queta Hamner; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
