Donald Norris
Donald Roger Norris, 85, of Bokoshe was born July 6, 1934, in the Ink community in Polk County to William Owen Norris and Nellie Blair (Holland) Norris. He passed from this life into eternity with his Lord Jesus in Fort Smith on Aug. 24, 2019. Roger was a graduate of Bokoshe High School and Poteau Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59, including one tour in South Korea between July of 1957 and October of 1958. He was discharged from the Army Reserve in 1963. He worked for many years for Evans Coal Co. and later for Whirlpool Corp., where he retired. He was an avid fan of the University of Oklahoma Sooners football team and enjoyed following local sports on television, radio and in several newspapers. He was a member of Old Bokoshe Baptist Church since the age of 12.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Nellie; sister, Barbara Waring; brothers, Dennis Norris and Billy Norris; and nephew, Scott Waring.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Wanda Norris; son, Greg Norris of Bokoshe; sister and brother-in-law, Myra and Wayne Trahern of Broken Arrow, Okla.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Norris of Kent, Wash.; nieces, Sandra, Gayle, Diane and Rhonda; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Bokoshe First Baptist Church with the Revs. Fred Wegert, Sam Watkins and Steve Edwards officiating. Interment will be at Old Bokoshe Memorial Garden, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with family visiting with friends from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charles Bailey, David Lyons, Charlie Restine, Kenneth Vincent, Christopher Waring and Duane Whitecotton.
Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Arter, James Cox, Earl Smith and Brother Jerry Turner.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019