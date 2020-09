Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Pulliam

Donald Eugen Pulliam, 66, of Roland died Aug. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Pentecostal Church of God in Roland, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Services.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; a daughter, Bryttanie Laymon; two sons, Harrold and Gerald Pulliam; two sisters, Helen Robinson and Janie McKinney; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



