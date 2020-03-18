|
Donald Renfro
Donald Lee Renfro, 82, of Mulberry passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1937, in Mulberry to the late George and Atha (Davis) Renfro. He retired from the U.S. Post Office, was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 542 in Tulsa and the Antique Tractor Club and was an avid gardener. His hobbies included genealogy, NASCAR and leatherworking but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Rachel Chandler and Karra Metts; a sister, Patsy Satterfield; and a brother, Thel Renfro.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Renfro of the home; two daughters, Lori Ritchie and companion Barry Cooper of Mulberry and Dee Ann Metts and husband Steve of Bokchito, Okla.; a son, Gary Don Renfro and wife Jana of Noble, Okla.; six grandchildren, Danny Renfro and wife Stefanie, Cassie Renfro and fiancé Alonzo Stephenson, Ashley Ritchie, Brittany Harwood and husband Daniel, Cheyenne Ritchie and Makenzie Littrell and husband Ryan; 13 great-grandchildren, Dani Kate Renfro, Emma Renfro, Aaron Renfro, Olivia Carnes, Emma Carnes, Lillian Carnes, Tyler Rice, Madison McNatt, Brady McNatt, Madelyn Carnes, Dawson White, Carter Cooper and Mason Littrell.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Oak Bower Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Pallbearers will be Alonzo Stephenson, Danny Renfro, Ryan Littrell, Tyler Rice, Daniel Harwood and Trevor Martin.
Honorary pallbearers are Kerry Satterfield, Keith Satterfield, Bobby Overbey, Jason VanBrunt, Timmy VanBrunt, Tommy Quick, Tony Dunn, Derek Overbey, Bill Weatheral, Kyle Kershner, Paul Jacobs, Quincy Jacobs, Thel Renfro Jr. and Darren Renfro.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2020