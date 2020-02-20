Home

Donald Risinger


1934 - 2020
Donald Risinger Obituary
Donald Risinger
Donald Dewayne Risinger, 85, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 1934, in Denver to the late Tom and Iola (Stone) Holland. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and a member of Westminster Elks Lodge No. 227, where he was a past exalted ruler.
Survivors include a son, Tony Jones and wife Janet of Alma; a granddaughter, Jessica Barthel of Aurora, Ill.; two grandsons, Anthony "A.J." Jones and wife Samantha of Alma and Dustin Barthel and wife Keri of Van Buren; sxi great-grandchildren; and his special caregiver and friend, Fabiola "Fabby" Jara.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020
