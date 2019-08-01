|
Donald Self
Donald Merle Self, 72, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully at home with his family. He was born April 28, 1947, in Mulberry to the late Merle and Katie (Dollard) Self. He served in the U.S. Army, worked at Rheem Manufacturing and was part-owner of a personal accounting business. He dedicated many years to coaching little league football (Little Airedales) and girls softball (Bombers) in Alma. He enjoyed the thrill of the hunt for antiques and other interesting finds. He sold these treasures at local flea markets. He loved his family and its history and perpetuated it to all who would listen.
He is survived by one daughter, Carmella Fryar of North Little Rock; one son, Kendall Self and wife Melanie of North Little Rock; one sister, Sheila Perryman and husband David of Rudy; five grandchildren, Katherine Self, Jaden Fryar, Jeremiah Self, Alexander Self and Harrison Self; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with interment at Locke Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 2, 2019