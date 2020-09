Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Sisco

Donald Ray Sisco, 86, of Eufaula, Okla., formerly of Sallisaw, died Sept 22, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Forever Memories Funeral Service.

He is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



