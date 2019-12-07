|
Donald Snow
Donald Wayne Snow, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at a local hospital. He was an accountant for Sealright Paper Co. in Kansas City, Kan. and a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Snow Sr. and Lydia Jane (Basham) Snow; five sisters; infant twins, Anna Mae Snow, Sylvia Clifton and Faye Neat; and two brothers, James E. Snow Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Snow.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019