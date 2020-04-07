Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donald Sterling Obituary
Donald Sterling
Donald Wayne Sterling, 40, of Huntington passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home. He was a mechanic for Silco Construction in Waldron and of the Assembly of God faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Mary Joyce Sterling.
He is survived by four siblings and his dear aunt, Cathy Ragland, who he considered his mother.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9 at Mount Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Harmony Cemetery.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
It must be acknowledged that the friendships that he had built were evident to the end. His employer and dear friend, Shawn Silvey of Silco Construction made sure that every effort was made to ease Donnie's mind and allow him to focus on the battle that he fought so bravely. Donnie loved Shawn like a brother and mentioned it until the end. Longtime friend, Melissa Hathcoat, spent the last months sharing Donnie's journey by not only caring for his physical needs but also taking him on rides in the country and visiting the places that had been a source of joy for him. Melissa stayed by his side at the end and found ways to make our boy smile and even laugh through his suffering.
At a time of fear and confusion for so many of us, Donnie's dearest friends found a way to provide him with the peace and dignity he deserved. May we all be so fortunate.
Donnie lived life his own way and passed his own way at home with those who loved him most.
Shawn and Melissa, it's hard to understand why Donnie was taken from us so soon, but find comfort in knowing you both were a special part of a well-lived life.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2020
