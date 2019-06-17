|
Donald Styers
Donald Styers, 56, of Winslow died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Highland Cemetery in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Catina; four daughters, Evee Styers of the home, Sasha Styers of Springdale and Santana Reed and Breanna Terry, both of Ozark; a stepdaughter, Devon Stubblefield of Little Rock; his father, Willie and wife Dottie Styers of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Brenda Greenway of Altus; two brothers, Darrell Flanary of Ozark and Bryan Styers of Van Buren; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019
