Donald Trammell
Donald Trammell, 69, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home. He was a retired first sergeant from the U.S. Army, where he served 23 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Pindall to the late Ollie and Frances Trammell. He was a member of Washburn Church of Christ, where he was a deacon. He loved to farm, watch the Greenwood Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks and was a devoted family man and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife's parents, Glen and Rosa French; two brothers, Ernie and Carl Trammell; and a sister, Lona Thacker.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Glenda Trammell; three daughters, Tara Carney and husband Keith of Greenwood, Melissa Trammell of Springdale and Kerry Crawford and husband Brad of Indianapolis; one son, Brian Perkins and wife Shelly of Tampa, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Travis, Brent and Megan Perkins, Makayla, Makenzie and Maleigha Carney, Ashlee, Logan and Alyx Crawford and Gage Barroso; two great-grandchildren, Honor and Barrett Perkins; and 10 brothers and sisters, Bernice Crow, Lois Dean, Jackie Martin, Larry Trammell, Simpson Trammell, Dale Trammell, Jim Trammell, Bill French, John French and Nancy Gardner.
Pallbearers will be Keith Carney, Brad Crawford, Andrew Perkins, Travis Perkins, Brent Perkins, Gage Barroso, Logan Crawford and Michael French.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Washburn Old-Timers Early Morning Coffee Club: Gomer Cumbie, Carroll Turner, George Bell, Ted Weir, Roger Woods, Carl Rogers, Marty Dedmon and Kenny Lewis.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with Les Henson officiating. Burial will be at noon Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019